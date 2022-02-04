Black History Month, 10 a.m., Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27, Victory Church, 1619 N. Lee St., Valdosta. First Sunday, Old Fashion Day, second Sunday, Youth Day; third Sunday, African Attire; fourth Sunday, Black History Musical.
