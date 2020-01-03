Annual Family & Friends Day, 11 a.m. Jan. 5, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest speaker: Rev. Corey Brown, Flowery Branch.
2020 New Year Revival, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9-10; 6 p.m. Jan. 11, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 620 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Guest Revivalist: Prophet Reginald Burnette, Sarasota, Fla.
Prayer Vigil, 10 a.m. Jan. 11, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Senior Mission Anniversary, 11 a.m. Jan. 12, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Initial Sermon of Min. James C. Brown, 3 p.m. Jan. 12, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
35th Observance MLK 2020, 3 p.m. Jan. 19, St. Paul AME Church, 419 S. Ashley St.; 11 a.m. Mathis Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
Annual Winter Revival, 7 p.m. Jan. 21-23, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 3488 Engberg Ave. Guest speakers and churches: Tuesday, Bishop Wade S. McCrae, Union Cathedral Church, Valdosta; Wednesday, Rev. Lonnie Slater, Piney Grove Baptist Church, Kathleen, Ga.; Thursday, Rev. Rudolph Porter, Shiloh Baptist Church, Tifton, Ga.
Pastor and Wife's 27th Anniversary, 7 p.m. Jan. 22-24; 11 a.m. Jan. 26, Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 505 E. Force St. Guest speakers: Wednesday, Pastor Dedrick Mathis and The Rescue Worship Center; Thursday, Pastor John H. Manning and St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church; Friday, Pastor William C. Morgan and Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church; Sunday, Pastor Lloyd Salary, Jr. and Thomas Chapel Baptist Church. A fellowship dinner will follow Sunday morning service.
4th Sunday Worship Service, 8 a.m. Jan. 26, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
