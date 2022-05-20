149th Church Anniversary Celebration, 11 a.m., May 22, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 3488 Engberg Ave., Valdosta. Guest speakers: 8 a.m., the Rev. Tyrone Harrison, Concord, N.C.; and 11 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Mims Jr., Ray City.
Annual Homecoming, 10:30 a.m., May 22, Ochlawilla Baptist Church, 1315 Ochlawilla Road, Quitman. Special singing will be presented by Amber Abbott. A covered-dish luncheon will follow the service.
Women Of Dignity Conference 2022, 7:30 p.m., June 2, 3; 10 a.m., June 4; 11 a.m., June 5, New Life Ministry Church, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Theme: Proverbs 31:25 ( NIV) "She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come." Guest speakers: Thursday, Evangelist Shelia Bonner, Valdosta; Friday, Dr. Dorothy Holly, Cordele; Saturday, Pastor Stacia White, Atlanta; Sunday, Evangelist Katherine Bolden, Atlanta.
Pastor and Wife 11th Anniversary, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., May 22, River Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2884 James Road. Honoring Pastor Joe and First Lady Jeannie Troope. Guest speakers: 11 a.m., Pastor Andrew Fleming and Silver Run Baptist Church family; 3 p.m. Pastor James Bowens and Beulah Baptist Church family of Quitman. Dinner will be served following the 3 p.m. service.
