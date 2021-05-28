Fifth Sunday Jubilee is scheduled 10:30 a.m., May 30, You're Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Speaker: Pastor Elanda Cason.
Women of Dignity Conference 2021 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., June 3-4; 10 a.m., June 5; 10:30 a.m., June 6, You're Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, You're Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries. Guests: Thursday, a special guest; Friday, Minister & Prophetess Charlene Lane, McDonough; Saturday, speaker: Pastor & Prophetess Stacia White, Atlanta. Colors for Saturday, red & white; Sunday, guest speaker: Evangelist & First Lady Catherine Bowman, Lumpkin.
