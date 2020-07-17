Ten Righteous Men Conference, 7:30 p.m., July 30-31; 10 a.m., Aug. 1; 10:15 a.m., Aug. 2, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Theme scripture: Genesis 18:32. Guest speakers: Pastor Leroy Trower, Thursday; Minister Ronnie Rollins, Lake City, Fla., Friday; Elder Michael Wooten, Atlanta, Saturday; Brother Jarvis Smith, Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday.
Church Briefs
