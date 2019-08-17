First United Methodist Church, 220 N. Patterson St., hosts Homecoming Music Days, Aug. 18. During the 11 a.m. service and for a full concert at 3 p.m., Paid in Full, a gospel trio from Mississippi makes its 19th appearance at First United Methodist Church.
Pastor and First Lady’s 11th Annual Anniversary, 11 a.m. Aug. 18, Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church, 409 W. Main St., Hahira. Guest speaker: Pastor Charles Vinson, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Valdosta.
Men and Boys Two-Day Conference, 10 a.m. Aug. 17, Live Oak Church of God, 9828 US Hwy. 129 South Live Oak, Fla. Guest: North Florida FCA Director Pastor Skipper Hair.
Annual Musical Program (for musician Bryce Finley), 6 p.m. Aug. 17, Unity Church of God, 906 B Williams St. Soloists, groups, or choirs are invited to share in this occasion. For more information, contact Elder Patricia Jones at (229) 415-2264 or (229) 469-7053.
Westside Association Back to School Jamboree, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Aug. 17; 12-2 p.m. Aug. 18, River Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2884 James Road.
36th Bi-Annual Ladies Day Program, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Aug. 17, Southside Church of Christ, 1198 Old Statenville Road.
Musical Appreciation celebration for Bryce Finley, 6 p.m. Aug. 17, Unity Church of God, 906 B. Williams St. Featuring: Unity COG Choir, Crossing Jordan MBC Choir, Ray of Hope Choir, Fountain of Praise Choir, Brooks County Community Choir, Lil McDougal and Spiritual Wonders, Dec. Curtis Williams, Bro. Kevin Edwards, Sis. May Cowen and more.
Deacons & Deaconess Anniversary, 3 p.m. Aug. 18, Mount Hope Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest speaker: Rev. Allen M. Lane, Trinity M.B. Church of Boston.
Annual Women’s Day, 10 a.m. Aug. 18, New Zion Christian Center, 703 Paine Ave. Guest speaker: Rev. Shirley A. Washington, Lamont, Fla.
Sunday Service, 10:45 a.m. Aug. 18, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1951 E. Park Ave. Guest speaker: Rev. Victoria Safford, White Bear UU Church in Minn. “What Does it Mean to be a People of Expectation?” Children’s Religious Education is concurrent with Sunday services. Meet-n-Greet with refreshments and fellowship follows Sunday services.
Family & Friends Day, 11 a.m. Aug. 18, St. Timothy AME Church, 1219 W. Hill Ave. Guest speaker: Rev Janice McCray. Dinner will be served.
Prayer Meeting, 7 p.m. Aug. 19-20; Revival, 7 p.m. Aug. 21-22; Homecoming, 11 a.m. Aug. 25, St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, Naylor. Guest Revivalist: Rev. Joe Troope, Riverhill Missionary Baptist Church. Various churches will be on program. Guest Speaker Sunday, Min. Eric Register, Adel. Dinner will be served after Sunday service.
Revival, 7 p.m. Aug. 19-23; Homecoming, 11 a.m. Aug. 25, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 5009 Hwy. 122 E, Hahira. Theme: “Looking at What God has Done.” Guest Churches: Monday, Min. Ton Jackson, Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church; Tuesday, Min. Joe Troope, River Hill Missionary Baptist Church; Wednesday, Min. John Manning, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church; Thursday, Min. George Blunt, New Jerusalem. Dinner will be served following Sunday morning worship.
First United Methodist Church, 220 N. Patterson St., hosts Homecoming Days, former pastors, Aug. 25. Former First United Methodist Church pastors Mike McAfee, 1989-97, Wayne Moseley, 1997-2001, and Charles Adams, 2002-05, will return for Homecoming Days. The Rev. Whit Byram is the current pastor. A dinner follows the pastors reunion service.
16th Annual Mission Program, 2 p.m. Aug. 25, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 Hwy. 84 East, Stockton. Guest speaker: Sis. Margaret Cummings, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. Attire: All ladies are asked to dress in white attire with purple corsages.
Church Anniversary, 4 p.m. Aug. 25, New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 5324 Jackson Road, Morven. Hosted by Love Joy Chapter No. 246 Order of the Eastern Star. Guest speaker: Min. Veronica Anderson-Lewis. Dinner will be served after service.
Stewards & Trustees Day, 3 p.m. Aug. 25, Payton AME Church, 6652 Jumping Gully Road. Guest speaker: Pastor Felicia Williams, Hosanna Baptist Church.
Friends & Family Day, 3 p.m. Aug. 25, Daughters of Zion Refuge Center, 601 S. Lee St. Theme: “The Proof is in the Pudding”. Presented by Teach Outreach Ministries. Guest Evang.: Apostle Julia Grant Berry and the Joyful Sound Ministry family.
Annual Church Revival, 7 p.m. Aug. 27-29; 11 a.m. Sept. 1, Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church, 409 W. Main St., Hahira. Guest speakers: Tuesday, Rev. Willie Harris, Shady Grove Baptist Church, Hahira; Wednesday, Rev. Norman Edwards, New Jerusalem, Mt. Olive, Hahira; Thursday, Pastor Randall McCrae, Morningstar MBC, Homerville.
Unfinished Women’s Conference, 7 p.m. Sept. 6; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sept. 7, Rainwater Conference Center, 1 Meeting Place, Norman Drive. Worship by: JJ Weeks and Natasha Owens. Guest speakers: Chrissie Forehand, Natasha Owens, Andrea C. Scott, Gayle Williams, Betty Gibson. Tickets: $35 for the weekend plus one meal (Saturday lunch). T-shirts: $15. Tickets may be purchased at: https.//www.itickets.com/events/427808.
Grief Recovery Group, 4 p.m. Sept. 8, Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 100 E. Park Ave. This GriefShare Group will meet weekly for 14 sessions. Each session includes a video presentation, a discussion time and sharing time. The first session will focus on one who has lost a spouse. Cost: $15 for the course workbook. To register or for more information, please contact Pastor David Tart at 229-242-3562 or davidtart1114@gmail.com.
Annual Fall Revival, 7 p.m. Sept. 10-12; Family and Friends Day, 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sept. 15, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 3488 Engberg Ave. Guest speakers: Tuesday, Pastor Brantley McCollough, Mt. Pisgah M.B. Church; Wednesday, Rev. Dr. Alphonso Jackson Sr., Second Baptist Church, Miami, Fla.; Thursday, Pastor Leroy Henderson, Second Oak Grove Baptist Church; Sunday, at 8 a.m., Rev. Dr. Leon Washington, Evergreen M.B. Church, Woodbine; and 11 a.m., Rev. Charles Dave, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, DuPont.
120th Church Anniversary/Homecoming, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15, Pauline Baptist Church, 12950 Valdosta Hwy., Quitman. Dress: Casual. There will be a covered dish luncheon following the service. Bring your lawn chairs and come prepared for an afternoon of fellowship and fun activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.