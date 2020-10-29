God Is Calling The Church Back To Holiness Program: Follow Peace with all men, and holiness, which no man shall see God. Hebrews 12:14; 7 p.m. Nov. 21, You're Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Guest Speaker: Pastor Carl Bowman, Lumpkin. Color attire: White.

