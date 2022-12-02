VALDOSTA — Unity Park Amphitheater was filled with Christmas spirit for the annual tree lighting ceremony Friday.
The annual event kicks off the Christmas season in the city of Valdosta and Lowndes County.
Mayor Scott James Matheson, said, “The city is excited to host this year, and I am equally excited to host at the newly renovated courthouse next year.”
“We are very proud of this (Unity Park), and this is one of the many events we were building it for.”
The annual celebration is normally held at the historic Lowndes County Courthouse square and next year it will be hosted on the newly renovated square and hosted by the county. City and county officials said the ceremony will alternate each year.
Bill Slaughter, Lowndes County chairman, said, “It is a great opportunity for us to come together to share in this celebration. We are excited to be in Unity Park and very much excited as we kick off the Christmas season with the community.”
A longstanding tradition at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony is Slaughter’s reading of T’was the Night Before Christmas, which he invites all youth to listen.
This year the event featured Christmas selections by Valdosta Middle School chorus and a special interview with Santa Claus by Matheson.
Hundreds of residents gathered at the park with their chairs and blankets for a movie in the park with cookies and cocoa following the Christmas tree lighting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.