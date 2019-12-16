VALDOSTA — Did you hear the one about the traveling drama class trapped in Valdosta during a Christmas blizzard?
That's the basis for "Closed for the Holidays," a Christmas play being performed this season at several community theaters around the South.
The play made its debut Aug. 29, 2015, at the Lake Stockton Community Theater in Stockton, Mo. It was written by the husband-and-wife team of Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus.
Kobler and Marcus had previously written a number of film and television projects, including several Disney direct-to-video features, such as "The Lion King II" and "The Hunchback of Notre Dame II." They also wrote "Profit and Loss," a 1993 episode of the television series "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."
The play centers on students in a drama class heading to Tampa, Fla., who become stranded in Valdosta by ice and snow two days before Christmas. They share a shelter with a couple traveling to Miami to get married, plus the local sheriff. Cabin fever soon breaks out as the group is forced to wait out the weather when the interstate is shut down.
In the real world, there have only been three times in the last half-century when any appreciable amount of snow has fallen in Lowndes County: In February 1974, December 1989 and January 2018. As with the play, interstate routes into Florida were closed during the 1974 and 1989 snowfall.
In "Closed for the Holidays," Flo the shelter manager takes issue with Valdosta's city council for not paying to repair the community center's heater.
"'We are the Deep South,' they said. 'It never freezes here.' And now its freezing here," she says.
Currently, the play is being performed by the New Horizon Theatre in West Point, Ga., as well as by the Pumphouse Players in Cartersville, Ga.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.