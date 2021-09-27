HAHIRA – A Christmas tree lighting and parade returns in December.
The lighting is held 5:30 p.m., Dec. 9, at the Hahira Depot. The trees will be lit at 7 p.m.
Hahira elementary and middle schools will provide music and Santa Claus will make an appearance, Jennifer Price, Hahira Main Street director, said.
Applications are being accepted for the Christmas parade, which is held 5 p.m., Dec. 11, on Main Street. The theme is Merry Main Street.
Price said trucks, cars, golf carts, horse and tractors are accepted for the event.
The deadline to enter the parade is event day.
