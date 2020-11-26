HAHIRA – Jingle bells will be ringing at the Merry Main Street Christmas Market next month.
Hahira hosts the market 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at 220 W. Main St.
"The City of Hahira is excited to host an event that not only supports local crafters, artisans and farmers, but also provides a service to the public," Mayor Bruce Cain said. "These area entrepreneurs are a vital part of our community and we are always eager to welcome them downtown."
Vendors include Scout and Cellar Wine Consultant, The Willow Branch, Mrs. Summer's Sweets, Kickin' K Soap Company, Schmoe Farm and Riverside Recipes. Vendor applications are online at hahiraga.gov/events.
Jennifer Price, Hahira Main Street director, said the city suggests guests following COVID-19 guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Visit Hahira Happenings on Facebook for more information.
