VALDOSTA – Christmas Lights at Camp Rock hosts what it claims is one of the largest light shows in South Georgia. 

The half-a-mile-plus drive-through event will be held at Camp Rock, 4407 Rocky Ford Road, through Dec. 31, organizers said in a statement.

"Your journey through thousands of lights leads to a winter wonderland full of activities for your whole family," organizers said. "Experience the wonder of the season and create memories that will last a lifetime." 

All proceeds from the event support the mission of Camp Rock of Georgia. More information at camprockga.com.

Admission: $15 per car. 

Other highlights:

– Live music 6-8 p.m. every Thursday.

– Movie night every Friday and Saturday.

– Live Nativity, Dec. 17-19. 

