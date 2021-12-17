VALDOSTA – Christmas Lights at Camp Rock hosts what it claims is one of the largest light shows in South Georgia.
The half-a-mile-plus drive-through event will be held at Camp Rock, 4407 Rocky Ford Road, through Dec. 31, organizers said in a statement.
"Your journey through thousands of lights leads to a winter wonderland full of activities for your whole family," organizers said. "Experience the wonder of the season and create memories that will last a lifetime."
All proceeds from the event support the mission of Camp Rock of Georgia. More information at camprockga.com.
Admission: $15 per car.
Other highlights:
– Live music 6-8 p.m. every Thursday.
– Movie night every Friday and Saturday.
– Live Nativity, Dec. 17-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.