VALDOSTA – A parade, the Nutcracker, an open house at a historic location and other Christmas events kick off the holiday season this weekend.
The annual Christmas parade marching into Downtown Valdosta is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4. Dance Arts' generations-old annual presentation of Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" has several performances scheduled. The Crescent hosts an open house.
– The Christmas Parade. Seventy-plus entrants are scheduled to step off 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, for the annual Christmas parade, according to information released by Downtown Valdosta Main Street.
The parade starts at Woodrow Wilson Drive and travels south down Patterson Street into downtown.
Main Street reminds residents that parking along Patterson Street and Valley Street (between Patterson and Ashley Street) will be closed from midnight until the end of the parade, Dec. 4. Parking on Toombs Street, Lee Street, Ashley Street, Hill Avenue and Central Avenue will be available. All municipal parking lots are open to the public.
– Parade Day Crafts on the Lawn, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 4, downtown, ornament making, coloring books, hot chocolate, sidewalk chalk, goodie bags, holiday music.
– The Crescent Holiday Open House. The Garden Center opens the historic Crescent for the annual holiday open house for three days, 2-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4; 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the 904 N. Patterson St. location.
The garden clubs that comprise the Garden Center each take a specific room or area of The Crescent and the grounds and decorate for Christmas.
Admission is free but donations are accepted to maintain the landmark building.
More information: Visit thecrescentvaldosta.com.
– Dance Arts' The Nutcracker. For half a century, Dance Arts has made its production of "The Nutcracker" a Valdosta Christmas tradition. For the past several years, the show which features hundreds of South Georgia performers also includes live music from the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra.
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
More information: www.danceartsvaldosta.com.
