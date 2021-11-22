VALDOSTA – The first performance since the pandemic struck in 2020, Valdosta Choral Guild presents “A Holiday Interlude” with two concerts in early December.
The concerts will feature an eclectic mix of holiday music to touch both the heart and the funny bone. Songs will include “Amen! Go Tell It On The Mountain!” Angels From The Realms of Glory,” "Baby Born in Bethlehem,” "Betelehemu,” "Carols of the Night,” "A Christmas Roundelay,” "Hine Ma Tov,” "Jingle Bells,” "Sing Sing Noel,” "Ugly Christmas Sweater,” guild members said in a statement.
This season is also the first for newly appointed director Kenji Bolden.
"He brings more than 15 years of music experience," guild members said. "He has a degree in music education from Emporia State University in Kansas. He is currently the director of music ministries at Valdosta First United Methodist Church.
"He is also an accomplished singer, songwriter and keyboard artist. His band, the Kenji Bolden Trio, specializes in funk, R&B, jazz, blues and easy listening."
The group recently performed in the "American Soundtrack" series hosted by the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
Choir members began rehearsing in late August and have spent every Monday evening preparing for the winter concerts.
Since 1978, the VCG has provided a home for any area person wishing to sing, guild members said. There are no auditions. Membership is open to anyone attending rehearsals. Its members are men and women of all ages from throughout South Georgia.
The Guild traditionally presents two series of concerts per year: the Christmas holiday show and a spring show.
This year, the Christmas holiday concerts are free. The usual admission fee has been waived for this concert, based on the Guild’s desire to give back to the Valdosta/Lowndes community that has supported it for more than 40 years, members said.
Valdosta Choral Guild concerts are scheduled 3 p.m.Sunday, Dec. 5; 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, Northside Baptist Church, 200 E. Park Ave. No admission charge. A free will offering will be taken and distributed among local charities.
