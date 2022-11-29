CLINTON, Miss. – Behind a season-high 24 points from graduate student Ryan Black, the Valdosta State men’s basketball team dropped a heartbreaking 106-101 double-overtime decision at Mississippi College Monday night.
The Blazers fell to 6-3 on the year and 3-1 in the Gulf South Conference while the Choctaws improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the GSC.
The double overtime game was the first for the Blazers since a 99-97 overtime loss to West Florida on Jan. 8, 2022. Monday’s game was the fifth double-overtime game across NCAA DII men’s basketball this season.
The Blazers shot 37 of 90 (41.1%) from the field, 13 of 38 (34.2%) from beyond the arc and 14 of 21 (66.7%) from the free throw line. VSU also recorded a season-high 48 rebounds, 14 assists, seven blocks and nine steals. In addition, the Blazers recorded 12 points off 15 Choctaw turnovers, 23 second-chance points and 20 fast-break points while VSU’s bench recorded 29 points.
Black ended the game going 9 of 19 from the field and 6 of 15 from beyond the arc in addition to one assist, two blocks and a team-high three thefts through a season-high 43 minutes. Junior forward Jay Rucker and graduate student Maurice Gordon each recorded nine rebounds, while Rucker had seven offensive grabs in addition to nine points and a block. Gordon finished with nine points in the game, a team-high three blocks and a steal. Senior forward Mohamed Fofana recorded 21 points, shooting 8 of 15 from the field, 1 of 2 from deep and 4 of 5 from the line in addition to six rebounds while sophomore forward Caden Boser recorded 16 points in addition to three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Senior guard Jacolbey Owens was the fifth Blazer to score in double figures as he recorded 15 points, seven rebounds, five dimes, a block and a steal.
For MC, the team shot 36 of 72 (50%) from the field, 8 of 23 (34.8%) from deep and 26 of 30 (86.7%) from the line. The team had 47 rebounds, 19 assists, four blocks and four steals while Galen Smith recorded a team-high 29 points, a team-high eight rebounds and two assists. Miles Miller recorded a double-double, putting up 13 points and a team-high 11 assists in addition to seven rebounds and two thefts to lead the team.
The Choctaws got off to a 6-0 start before an alley-oop from Gordon courtesy of Owens put the Blazers on the board, 6-2. Following the dunk, the Choctaws went on a 6-0 run to build a 14-2 lead with 15:57 left in the game before Owens made a layup to stop the Blazers’ scoring drought. The Choctaws saw their largest lead of the game, 24-6, with 13:03 left in the half, but the Blazers wouldn’t be silenced, as the team slowly scratched back with a 14-4 run sparked by a trey from Boser to cut the deficit to 28-20.
With 4:49 left in the half, Boser hit another trey to bring VSU within 36-33, and another layup from the sophomore brought the Blazers within one, 36-35. Following a pair of free throws, the Blazers tied the game at 40 from another trey by Boser. After a 5-0 run from the Choctaws to build a 49-43 lead, Owens hit an almost full-court buzzer-beater to send the Blazers into the locker room trailing 49-46.
The Blazers ended the first half shooting 15 of 36 (44.4%) from the field, 8 of 18 (44.4%) from deep and 6 of 7 (85.7%) from the free throw line. VSU also added 17 rebounds, three steals and six assists while forcing MC into five turnovers. The Blazer offense was led by Boser, who put up 16 points, going a perfect 5 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from beyond the arc. Owens was a perfect 2 of 2 from the free throw line as he added seven points in the half and junior guard Cam Selders led the team with two dimes. Black was the second Blazer to finish the half in double figures as he added 11 points, while Rucker led the team in rebounds with five and Gordon recorded the lone block for VSU.
The Choctaws were led by Smith, who recorded 14 points and a team-high four rebounds, while Tradavius Thompson put up 13. The team shot 17 of 30 (56.7%) from the field, 4 of 11 (36.4%) from deep and 11 of 12 (91.7%) from the line while adding 17 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and a block.
Out of the locker room, a dunk from Rucker brought VSU within one, 49-48. VSU took the lead at 55-54 with a trey courtesy of Black, but MC responded with a three of its own to take back the lead, 57-55 with 16:26 left in the game. After exchanging points, the Blazers were able to break away and build a seven-point lead, 74-67 from a dunk by Gordon. After MC scratched back and took the lead at 75-74, the Choctaws built an 80-76 lead from a three-pointer and a dunk. With 49 seconds left, a layup from Owens gave VSU an 82-80 lead, but two free throws from MC following a foul by Boser tied the game at 82 and forced the game into overtime.
In the first OT, a quick foul from Black sparked a 5-0 run from the Choctaws, 87-82, and another trey from MC allowed the team to build a four-point lead, 90-86. After a pair of free throws from Rucker, a layup courtesy of Black kept the Blazers alive at 92 apiece to force double overtime.
In the second overtime session, a trey from Gordon gave the Blazers a three-point lead at 97-94. A layup from Fofana followed suit to give VSU a five-point lead, but the Choctaws battled back with six free throws and a pair of jumpers to snap the Blazer winning streak, 106-101.
The Blazers will look to rebound with a four-game homestand beginning with West Georgia on Dec. 1 at 8 p.m., inside The Complex for the Red Clay Rivalry Series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.