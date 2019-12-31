VALDOSTA — Bring One to the Chipper continues and concludes this weekend.
As it has for the past several years, Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful sponsors the Christmas tree recycling event, said H. Aaron Strickland, KLVB executive director.
Bring One for the Chipper began Dec. 26, providing residents tree drop-off sites at the Home Depot, Norman Drive; Super Walmart off Inner Perimeter Road; Mathis City Auditorium, North Ashley Street. The drop-off sites are available through Saturday, Jan. 4.
Additional drop-off locations include City of Hahira, corner of Lawson and North Lowndes streets; Valdosta YMCA, 2424 Gornto Road. The sites are available through noon Friday, Jan. 3.
From 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, the event wraps with a sapling giveaway (while supplies last) to anyone dropping off a tree at the three principal drop-off sites. Saplings will only be distributed on the final day.
Christmas trees brought to the sites will be chipped into mulch or used as wildlife habitat, Strickland said.
The “Chipper” program helps municipal and county governments conform to the state 1996 yard-trimmings ban that prohibits their disposal in municipal solid-waste landfills.
Lowndes County drop-off locations join an estimated 400 similar sites scheduled throughout Georgia.
Chipper sponsors: Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful, Georgia Forestry Commission, Burpee, Cunningham Tree Service, Super Walmart, City of Hahira, Georgia Power, City of Valdosta, Lowndes County, 11 Alive, Boy Scout Troop 415, Ferry-Morse, Azalea City Woman’s Club, Asplundh Tree Expert, Davey Tree Expert, Valdosta Jr. Women’s Club, Valdosta YMCA, The Home Depot, Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation.
More information: Call (229) 671-3698.
