HAHIRA – Hahira will be dishing out hot and spicy flavor during its chili cook-off later this month.
The City of Hahira and Vertice Boutique sponsor the cook-off, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Feb. 27, at the Hahira Depot, 220 W. Main St.
Entry is limited to 15 participants, according to organizers. Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third places, according to organizers.
Proceeds benefit Downtown Hahira events, organizers said.
Rules include no store-bought chili, a display of ingredients used and the wearing of masks and gloves when serving the chili.
The cost is $10 per entry. Registration is available until Feb. 19.
The event application and a full list of rules are at https://bit.ly/3a82FTB.
More information: Jennifer Price, Hahira Main Street director, jprice@hahiraga.gov and (229) 794-2330.
