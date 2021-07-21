NASHVILLE – The Children's Advocacy Center of Lowndes County is expanding with a new satellite office.
The agency opened a facility at 431 E. Dennis Ave. in this neighboring Berrien County town and started serving clients last week through forensic interviews and therapy services, center officials said.
The CAC conducts play-therapy, trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy for youths up to 18 years old.
Ashley Lindsay, center executive director, said she is excited to have a new satellite location.
"I think it will make a tremendous difference in the amount of care we're able to give these families and these survivors," she said.
The CAC has been well-received in Nashville, she said.
"We are so thankful for the community in Nashville that's accepted us with open arms and for the support from District Attorney Chase Studstill in the Alapaha Circuit," Lindsay said. "He has been such a big supporter of us having a satellite office there."
The establishment of the Nashville site is a result of increased clients from three South Georgia counties.
Of the 887 total clients the CAC served in 2020, 292 were from Berrien, Cook and Lanier counties, Lindsay said. In 2019, the center served 210 clients from those areas.
"Berrien has the second amount of referrals to the center," Lindsay said. "We thought that was the perfect place to have a satellite office to be able to better serve those families and meet them where they are."
She confirmed Lowndes County has the most amount of referrals to the center.
The Valdosta office will continue to serve Lowndes, Brooks and Echols counties and was extended to include an advocacy program against commercial sex trafficking.
Hours of operation for the CAC's Nashville office are 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Monetary donations to the CAC are being accepted by texting CACKIDS TO 44321. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 903, Valdosta, GA, 31603.
Call (229) 245-5362 for more information.
