NASHVILLE — Two children were seriously injured in a farm accident in Berrien County Wednesday, the county sheriff said.
Around 3 p.m., 911 received a call about the accident just off Flat Creek Church Road, said Sheriff Ray Paulk.
Three children had been playing inside a cotton module builder when two of them apparently “got hung up in the hydraulic press on the inside of the machine,” Paulk said.
The two injured children — a boy, 9, and a girl, 4 — were taken first to Tift Regional Medical Center and then flown to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., where they were in critical care as of 1 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff said.
The third child had minor injuries, Paulk said.
Paulk thanked first responders and dispatchers for their “immediate action” and asked for prayers for the children and their family.
