VALDOSTA — Children and former children have annually watched “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on television for more than a half century.
The animated holiday special tells a story of Christmas’ meaning of spirit and caring over the crass commercialism that had already seeped into the seasonal culture decades ago.
Seeing the TV cartoon is a tradition for many families.
Seeing it presented by actual children in a stage setting can be a powerful and moving event and Little Actors Theatre Director Diane Tovar has made seeing a live production of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” a local tradition for the past several years.
The show returns Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7, 8.
The Valdosta-based children’s theatre troupe presents a show that is faithful to the TV special written by “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles M. Schulz with Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson, Tovar said.
Arguably, the live version is more faithful to the spirit of the Charlie Brown story. There are no commercial breaks in the Little Actors show.
But each performance will still last about 30 minutes as Tovar and Little Actors have added a couple of songs to the show. The production also has two casts — one cast is primarily younger children and the other cast is primarily older children, though both casts include youngsters who are 5-13 years old.
Audiences can expect the well-known story of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus’ retelling of the birth of Jesus and the little Christmas tree that could.
THE CAST: Nyla Howard, David Thomas, Elijah Lightsey, McKenna Lightsey, Lauren Garner, Isabella Monita, Breanne Garner, Rosemary McGee, Jace Garner, Alexandria Thomas, Leyton Hart, Ziier Hobbs, Tori Smart, Tristan Thomas, Delilah Perez, Sally Kirkland, Anaya Baptiste, Noah Wilson.
SHOWTIME
Little Actors Theatre presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
When: 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7, 8.
Where: Little Actors Theatre’s headquarters, 1108 S. Patterson St.
More information: Visit littleactorstheatre.com.
