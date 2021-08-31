Child seriously injured; man charged with molestation, battery

VALDOSTA — An arrest has been made in a molestation case where a child was so severely injured she had to be life-flighted to a Florida hospital, police said.
Around 9:50 p.m. Thursday, officers headed for South Georgia Medical Center after hospital staff reported a girl less than a year old had been brought to the emergency room with serious internal injuries, the Valdosta Police Department said in a statement.
Detectives said they believe the suspect in the case was watching the child at a residence on Canna Drive while the child’s mother was at work. When she came home, she said she noticed something was wrong with the girl and headed for the hospital, where tests showed fractures to the skull and internal injuries consistent with an assault, the statement said.
The 23-year-old male suspect, of Valdosta, was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated battery (felony) and aggravated child molestation (felony), the police statement said.
The girl was in serious condition Tuesday afternoon, police said.
“This is a tragic incident and it is hard to believe that someone could hurt such a small, innocent child. Our thoughts go out to this little girl as we continue to pray for her recovery,” said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
