VALDOSTA — The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office plans a free child seat checkpoint Monday, Sept. 18.
The event will be held from 9-11 a.m. that day at The Ashley Store, 278 Norman Drive, a statement from the sheriff’s office said.
This event is for any adult responsible for transporting infants, toddlers or small children. Free child safety seats will be provided if needed, as well as education on the proper installation, the statement said.
Information will be available on recalled child seats and Georgia’s child passenger safety laws.
According to the National Highway Safety Administration, car seats reduced fatal injuries by 71% among infants and 54% on children ages 1-4 in passenger cars.
