Lights
File art

VALDOSTA — A 10-year-old girl was killed in a Lowndes County wreck Saturday, authorities said.

At 7:38 p.m. Saturday, April 15, the Georgia State Patrol was dispatched to a wreck on Bland Dairy Drive about half a mile north of the intersection with Ousley Road, according to a state patrol crash report released Thursday.

A car had been heading north on Bland Dairy Drive when it left the road and went into a ditch, hitting a tree, according to the report.

Autumn Schmidt, 10, of Valdosta was killed, according to the patrol report. Two other passengers — a 38-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl, both of Valdosta — were taken to South Georgia Medical Center with minor injuries.

The driver — Jodie Everidge, 38, of Hahira — is charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, reckless driving, driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol, two counts of safety restraint, failure to secure on minor (7 and under), possession of open alcohol container, improper/erratic lane change/failure to maintain lane, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, littering and endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to Lowndes County Jail records.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
2

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you