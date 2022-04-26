Child dies in Lowndes interstate accident

VALDOSTA — A child was killed Friday in a wreck on Interstate 75 in Lowndes County.
The Georgia State Patrol was called about the accident around 4:45 p.m., said Trooper Nick Morris of Patrol Post 31 in Valdosta.
A Jeep Cherokee was heading north on the interstate when the tread separated on one of its tires, causing the vehicle to overturn, he said.
A 4- to 5-month-old child died in the incident, the trooper said.
The woman who was driving was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, Morris said; her condition was not available Tuesday.
The patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team has finished its investigation and will not press charges, he said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
