Chiefs receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta police and fire chiefs received the COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.
Police Chief Leslie Manahan received her first round of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday, Jan. 6; Fire Chief Brian Boutwell got the vaccine Thursday, Jan. 7, city officials said in a statement.
Manahan and Boutwell said they hope their decision will encourage other local officials to be proactive and do the same.
The Moderna vaccine is distributed as a shot into the muscle of the upper portion of the arm. It is a total of two separate shots given one month apart, according t o the statement.
According to information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people who received two doses who had no evidence of being previously infected, city officials said.
"When taking this information into account and their commitment to protecting and serving the community, neither chief hesitated to take the vaccine when it became available to them," city officials said.
“The police chief and I decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine," Boutwell said. "We hope that citizens eligible in our community will be encouraged to do the same and remain healthy so that we can all continue to provide services to the community."
Manahan said she felt responsible for showing her team she is willing to step up and take the vaccine herself and would not ask her staff to do anything she was unwilling to do.
“By taking the vaccination, I can answer questions or concerns that our officers may have about the vaccination process," she said. "I think it is important to do my part to help stop the spread of the virus.”
The CDC will continue to provide updates on the vaccine as more information on the Moderna vaccine becomes available.
