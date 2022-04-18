Chick-fil-A awards scholarships

Submitted Photo
Chick-fil-A North Valdosta has awarded the Remarkable Future Scholarships to two of its employees. They are Hunter Rentz, who plans to continue his education at Valdosta State University with a nursing major (no photo submitted), and Alexis Roy, pictured, who will attend Wiregrass with a major in design and media production technology. Franchise owner Kenneth White praised the two employees as 'hardworking, dedicated and kind.'
