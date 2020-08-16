VALDOSTA – What was once the Whitehead Hardware building has been given new life by Chez What owners Katie and Patrick Wilson.
Ten years after opening, Chez What has moved from its former Downtown Valdosta location into a new one.
The Watsons purchased the new building, located at 204 S. Ashley St., four years ago and got to work on creating their ideal storefront.
Katie was inspired by a store Patrick had once taken her to and began dreaming of making a similar type of store but she knew it would take more space than her previous store offered.
The couple found a building dating back to the late 1800s/early 1900s. They said it was the perfect find and they embraced the charm of the bones of the building. From its high ceilings to its brick parking lot, the building exudes Valdosta history.
Keeping the store downtown was important to Katie.
“I've been a part of downtown for a long time,” Katie said. “We have our own little community down here and people are very supportive of each other.”
When Chez What first opened, it began as basic consignment shop. From there, it began growing as, in the midst of the Pinterest hype, consigners began painting furniture. Patrick took an interest in building and painting furniture and encouraged Katie to give painting a shot.
“It kind of was just a business that grew and changed and evolved. It shaped itself into what it is now,” Katie said.
Now, Chez What's new, larger space houses vendors who sell a variety of wares, from custom-made farm tables to clothing.
The store aims for a bit of variety so vendors will not find themselves competing with someone else in the building.
“In my small store, there were times people would come in looking for something specific,” Katie said. “That's what's so great about having this many vendors; people can stop in and find what they're looking for.”
The business recently hosted its official grand opening with hundreds of people showing up to check out the new setup and see the talents of the vendors.
“People really shopped,” Katie said of the grand opening attendees. “All of our vendors sold and a couple of them got wiped out. We were really excited about the support.”
The new storefront is only the beginning for Chez What. The Watsons said they hope to start a monthly story time and host painting classes and art shows.
“We are going to be doing some fun activities,” Katie said.
Chez What is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Chez What can be found on both Facebook and Instagram.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.