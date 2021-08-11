Cherry Creek residents oppose de-annexation request

VALDOSTA – A de-annexation request was tabled for two weeks by the Valdosta City Council, following backlash from residents worried about what the change could mean for them.
Uvalde Land Company requested the de-annexation of 310 acres from the City of Valdosta which is the Cherry Creek Wetlands Mitigation Bank property located between Withlacoochee River and the Cherry Creek residential neighborhoods.
According to the request, the Uvalde Land Company wants to use the acreage for “wildlife management and recreational use."
The Greater Lowndes Planning Commission reviewed the request at its July 26 meeting, recommending denial in a 6-3 vote, recommending the applicant pursue a voluntary annexation of the remaining acreage (530 in total) of the Cherry Creek Mitigation Bank.
The request saw opposition via emails and letters from residents of Cherry Creek and River Trace near the mitigations bank.
Uvalde Land Company requested the de-annexation be tabled for two weeks to address the opposition; however, City Council still allowed people in favor and against it to speak.
None were in favor, but five residents of the Cherry Creek area and attorney Jim Tunison, representing the Cherry Creek Hills Property Owners Association, spoke against it.
Tunison said a vote to de-annex will reconfigure permanent conservation restrictions for a use that is not permitted. It’s not a valid reason to give away 310 acres of city land.
“Any use that you allow or that the Corps of Engineers allows is going to have access to this property through that one 40-feet strip that comes off a residential city street,” Tunison said.
The property was put into the mitigation bank to allow the subdivision of Cherry Creek North to be built, so it doesn’t seem proper to change the rules, he said.
You can’t unbuild those houses in the area, Tunison said.
“A reason that strong opposition to these requests arise is because it generates a feeling that the government is breaking its promise,” he said. “The promise was made when the land bank was created in exchange for the housing development permissions.”
People should not rely on the federal government or the Corps of Engineers to protect city land but it’s up to the City Council to put in the effort, Tunison told City Council.
Ashley Lefiles-Hart of Cherry Creek Hills subdivision said she took an aerial shot of her home on Ridge Road and found that her back porch is only 120 feet from the property line of the mitigation bank.
With the requester of the de-annexation wanting to hunt on the property, she’s worried about stray bullets potentially coming toward her and her family.
Jimmy Lefiles, a resident on River Taste Drive, said his back property line is on the river nearby.
He said the property put into the mitigation 20 years ago was done to protect people’s property from flooding and even protects the wildlife within; Suwannee Riverkeeper John Quarterman agreed with this assessment.
“If you decide to allow them to de-annex, you’re destabilizing that situation,” Lefiles said. “You’re opening up a situation that might allow that to change and now that land is not going serve its intended purpose anymore.”
Hearing the outcry of opposition, Mayor Pro-Tem Tim Carroll motioned to table the vote on the de-annexation for two weeks to the Aug. 19 meeting.
It resulted in a 4-1 vote. With District 4 Councilman Eric Howard and At-Large Councilman Ben Norton absent, District 2 Councilwoman Sandra Tooley was the only one to vote against it.
A request for a conditional use permit for a car wash and quick oil change business at 3205 Inner Perimeter Road by SHJ Construction Group also saw opposition by way of resident Ben Meney.
Meney lives on Clark Circle, the opposite side of the Zacadoo’s Grille on Inner Perimeter Road which shines a lot of light through his home through the night.
He said he is worried the new business would shine more light on his home and others in the area by messing with the current buffer of trees.
Matt Martin, city planning and zoning administrator, said explained the plans of the business and the developer offered to speak with Meney for clarification.
The request was approved unanimously.
S.W. North Valdosta requested the rezoning of 0.59 acres from Single-Family Residential (R-15) to Community-Commercial (C-C) at 3277 North Valdosta Road. The applicant proposed the development of a small fast-food restaurant with a drive through.
City Council approved it unanimously. It also approved an amendment to the Georgia Municipal Employees Benefit System’s Master Defined Benefit Retirement plan.
This is amendment 3 which updates “Option B’s” calculated actuarial assumptions, factors, and interest rates for joint and survivor retirement benefits; and “Option C’s” life retirement benefits, actuarial reserve death benefits, late retirement factors and the actuarial offset that applies when a participant re-retires.
The motion was approved in a 4-1 vote with District 1 Councilwoman Vivian Miller Cody being against it for her lack of understanding for the amendment’s purpose.
All other items were unanimously approved.
City public works is getting new 95-gallon roll-out cart containers from Otto for a $64.08 contract price. This is a higher price than the last supplier’s 2017 contract price of $47.69 but is the low bid in comparison to Toter’s $68.60 contract price.
The Valdosta Police Department declared two vehicles — 2003 and 2005 Ford Crown Victorias — as surplus property to be sold to the Citizens Against Violence Ministry for $1 each.
Tanner D. Herrington, an attorney at Gower, Wooten & Darneille, was appointed to the Metropolitan Planning Organization Citizens Advisory Committee.
VPD Patrol Officer Jermaine Johnson was awarded Employee of the Month after being nominated by Sgt. Sabrina Smith.
Smith said his response to a large fire at an occupied apartment building at 1635 E. Park Ave., May 23 was a show of heroism as he immediately began evacuating residents with the help of another officer.
“Officer Jermaine Johnson showed compassion and courage for assisting the elderly civilian, and it is for this reason and many others the employee relations committee nominates him as the August 2021 Employee of the Month,” the agenda read.
J.D. Rice was the only person to speak during the citizens to be heard section, asking City Council for help in renaming the senior center on Park Avenue after Ruth K. Council.
