VALDOSTA – Scintilla Charter Academy begins year eight with over 730 students and a middle school expansion.
Scintilla recently completed the building of two new middle school buildings with sixth through eighth grades. The school is undergoing construction on a new gym.
Dr. Jessica Graves, head of middle school, said, “Our middle school expansion gives us a comprehensive approach to watch our scholars develop and prepares us for high school expansion.”
Scintilla offers elective classes which focus on the "portrait of a graduate." Graves said the program scans skills in the community, where administration builds curriculum to focus on student success after graduation.
“We are driven by Georgia standards and have developed an authentic learning experience for our scholars to grow,” Graves said. “We are committed to the full experience of middle school including sports, social experiences and academic excellence.”
Karsyn Kiick and Karliegh Highsmith, seventh-graders, said new lockers make the new school year special.
Kayla Cotes spent her first day of school helping students find their new lockers and assist with opening.
Cotes, a 16-year educator, is in her fourth year at SCA. She spent the morning assisting seventh graders in finding their new lockers.
“It’s always nice to see old faces and learn the new faces. That is what encourages me to come back each year,” Cotes said. “I love seventh grade because they are young enough to still need nurturing but old enough to learn concepts. I am most excited to watch the growth overall as they participate in sports and other activities.”
