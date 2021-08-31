Charlie Ward headlines LAMP dinner; sponsors needed

VALDOSTA – Sponsors are needed for the upcoming Changing Lives dinner, which features keynote speaker and Heisman Trophy recipient Coach Charlie Ward.
The event is sponsored by Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at The Patterson. A meet and greet with Ward is scheduled for 5-6 p.m.
Ward, originally from Thomasville, is a retired NBA player and Florida State University alumni, according to Heisman.
"He has a passion for helping and for motivating people to do their very best," Yurshema Flanders, LAMP executive director, said.
According to a LAMP statement, Ward's speech will focus on his experience with changing career paths, persevering, leading and living a Christian life.
With the dinner being hosted as a virtual event last year, Flanders said LAMP is excited to be able to see people in-person at the dinner.
Aside from limited seating, other health precautions include sanitizing stations and temperature checks.
"(We are) strictly enforcing wearing your mask and only removing it to eat or drink," Flanders said. "We want to make sure that we keep everyone safe."
Fifty tickets are available for the meet and greet, which costs $65 each. General admission tickets are $100.
Faith sponsorships are $2,500 and friend sponsorships are $500; both available until Sept. 4. A person may choose to sponsor and not attend the dinner, if they'd like to do so, Flanders said.
The target goal for the event is $100,000, Flanders said.
More information: lampinc.org/changinglives and (229) 412-1843.
