VALDOSTA – More than 100 residents will gather on the steps of the historic Lowndes County Courthouse square this week for Alzheimer’s awareness.
The Alzheimer’s Association sponsors the Third Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the courthouse Friday, Nov. 1. Registration is 5 p.m. and an opening ceremony is 6 p.m.
The Alzheimer’s Association is the largest private funder of research and offers 24/7 assistance at (800) 272-3900, said Dan Phillips, development director for Alzheimer’s Association.
Proceeds from the mile-long walk will benefit the nonprofit’s care, research and support efforts.
An estimated $29,000 of the $44,500 targeted goal has been collected so far and there are currently 157 participants, according to organizers.
South Georgia Medical Center is the top fundraising team with nearly $6,800 raised so far. ELead1One comes in at second with about $4,300 raised.
Promise Garden pinwheel flowers will be extended to walkers who’ve registered. People will be asked to choose a flower color that symbolizes their best connection to Alzheimer’s.
Blue is for anyone who currently has Alzheimer’s or dementia, purple is for people who’ve lost loved ones to Alzheimer’s, yellow is for those that presently support or care for someone with Alzheimer’s and orange is for everyone who has no direct link to the disease.
“The whole concept of that is we’re all out there for the same reason, we’re all trying to end Alzheimer’s disease but we all have a different story to tell,” Phillips said.
A person representing each flower color will speak during the opening ceremony.
Phillips called the event emotional adding people who believe they’re alone in their personal walk are able to meet others who identify with their same journey concerning Alzheimer’s.
The attendees create friendships with one another, he said.
While there isn’t a registration fee, people are encouraged to donate and gather funds to support the battle against the disease.
Route sponsors are still needed and will have their names put on signs. Teams are being accepted, as well.
There will be bottled water available.
Call (229) 238-9941, or visit act.alz.org, for more information.
