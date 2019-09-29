Charity Lockdown: Club brings back 'Jail and Bail'

HAHIRA – If residents have never been to jail before, they’ll soon have a chance to experience it.
The Hahira Lions Club welcomes back the Second Annual Jail and Bail.
Community members will arrive 3-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Hahira Caboose, 220 W. Main St., to have their pretend bonds set by a judge.
The caboose sits on the east end close to the railroad tracks.
Once bond is set, participants will then wear faux handcuffs and enter a makeshift jail.
Residents will have to raise “bond money” to be released. Proceeds benefit the Hahira Lions Club and its philanthropic efforts.
The club raised $1,800 last year and funds aided Toys for Tots largely.
Club President Shannon Kingston said the local club assists with the Georgia Camp for the Blind in Waycross, the Georgia Sheriff’s Boy Ranch, the food bank and other needs.
The club largely focuses on eyesight and helps with eye glasses and eye exams, she said.
“One of the Lions main slogans is we serve,” Kingston said. “It’s just an international program of kindness matters … it’s just an international program of service.”
Hahira Police Chief Terry Davis was once a member of the Hahira Lions Club with his wife. Aside from glasses and exams, he said the club provides seeing eye dogs.
He participated in the Jail and Bail last year.
“A small town and doing something that we give back to the community is awesome … It’s a positive experience, especially for people that are needy," Davis said.
School teachers, bank staff and Hahira City Council members are among participants of the Second Annual Jail and Bail.
A Square will be used to take debit card payments by phone, if needed. Donations are also taken on site.
Participants are still being accepted and registration is free.
Call (229) 834-2306, or email skingstonh8@msn.com for more information.
