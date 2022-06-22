Chaparral, Robalo Boats award scholarships

NASHVILLE – Chaparral Boats and Robalo Boats awarded $100,000 in college scholarships to 10 graduating seniors who are the sons and daughters of their employees.
“We are committed to assisting those who have worked with us throughout the years, and we want the next generation to succeed without feeling the financial burden often associated with continuing education. I am proud of the scholarship we offer and look forward to seeing its impact for years to come,” said Buck Pegg, founder of Chaparral Boats.
Since 2001, Chaparral Boats and Robalo Boats have awarded 105 scholarships totaling $983,000, company representatives said in a statement.
Pegg and company staff recently congratulated each recipient and their parents during a luncheon held in their honor.
