VALDOSTA – “Tonight, you’re investing in people who last forever,” Pam Tebow said.
Tebow, author and mother of Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, was the keynote speaker for the Changing Lives dinner hosted by the Lowndes Associated Ministries to People earlier this week.
Dignitaries and community members gathered at The Patterson to support LAMP and hear Tebow give her speech.
Tebow told a packed crowd stories about her family and their mission trips.
She recalled moments from her son's early sports career.
But the outline of her speech focused on three points: “the Master,” mindset and mission.
“We have a Master, and then, we combine mindsets, and then, we get the opportunity to be a part of an incredible mission,” she said.
“I can’t think of anything more exciting than to be a part of a mission that so honors the Lord and is such a blessing to your community.”
Tebow said the ministry of LAMP is a “God story.”
Earlier in the day Tuesday, she toured the homeless shelter, meeting with LAMP staff, board members and clients.
She was complimentary of the facility and program.
“They really meet the needs of the people in the community, the people that don’t have anybody else looking out for them, the people that are just in a challenge of life and they don’t have a place to live,” Tebow said.
“It’s the only organization I’ve ever heard about that takes care of the needs of the whole family and keeps them together and doesn’t separate them.”
Tebow is the author of “Ripple Effects: Discover the Miraculous Motivating of a Woman’s Influence.”
The book’s message of influencing one person that influences another and another speaks to the calling of LAMP, she said.
“They’re having a ripple effect because they’re impacting the people that come here for people, and then, those people go out and they’re starting their new lives,” Tebow said. “They’re getting back their families who will impact future families.”
She noted LAMP’s largest need is awareness and she spoke of the nonprofits and churches that come together for LAMP.
Women of Judah members Crystal Butler and Vonda Moran attended the Changing Lives dinner.
It was their first year at the dinner.
“I’m expecting a mighty move of outreach and help and I'm just excited about hearing other things that other people have done in the community,” Butler said.
The two said they frequent LAMP to feed shelter clients.
“I think it’s a positive impact because we never really know where that person’s next food is coming from,” Moran said. “We never really know the need of that person.”
Mayoral candidate Scott James Matheson emceed the event and LAMP board member Greg Moore acted as auctioneer.
Among items auctioned were a signed Tim Tebow baseball bat, which sold for $950, and a signed Tim Tebow photo that sold for $350.
A football signed by University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart went for $700.
Other items included dinner for six with Valdosta State University President Dr. Richard Carvajal and a necklace, valued at $1,200, from Steel’s Jewelry.
LAMP client Isaac Henry received the Change Maker award for making the biggest change.
Park Avenue United Methodist Church was awarded LAMP Light for being the donor with the largest contribution.
Cassie Reese, a board member, received the stewardship award for services provided.
Video testimonials from LAMP clients were shown.
At the dinner’s conclusion, guests could scan a QR code to adopt a bed at LAMP to sponsor a family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.