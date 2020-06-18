MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — The reins of leadership have been passed along in two important positions at Moody Air Force Base.
Col. Russell Cook took command of the 347th Rescue Group in a ceremony this month, according to the base’s public affairs office. Cook had spent the past two years as the executive officer for the deputy commander at Camp Humpfreys in South Korea and as the Air Force Element Section commander for airmen assigned to Headquarters, United States Forces Korea.
The previous commander, Col. Bryan Creel, is moving on to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, where he will command the 39th Air Base Wing.
Col. Danielle Willis took command this month of the 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing during a virtual change of command ceremony. Her predecessor, Col. Paul Birch, has been named the Air Forces Central Command chief of staff at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.
Willis graduated from the University of Michigan and earned her commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps in 1996. After completing Joint Undergraduate Navigator Training, she flew as an F-15E weapons systems officer before attending specialized undergraduate pilot training.
As a pilot, she has flown F-16s and served as a T-38C instructor pilot. She later served as an air liaison officer supporting the Army’s III Corps. She has more than 2,000 flying hours and has conducted aerial combat operations in operations Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom and commanded the 717th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron at Al Udied Air Base, Qatar, the Air Support Operations Center for the Afghanistan theater of operations.
Prior to assuming her current position, Willis was a student at the Air Force College at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
