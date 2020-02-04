Chancy Drugs helps Wiregrass students

HAHIRA – Chancy Drugs has been a longtime supporter of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s pharmacy technology programs.
The company provides clinical site locations for Wiregrass students, participates in an advisory role for the program, and has recently donated $25,000 to the college for the program, college officials said.
The company has been working with the college’s pharmacy technology program during the past several years. Chancy’s is an affiliated clinical site for the pharmacy technology program allowing students to gain “real-life” pharmacy training, college officials said.
“The generosity of Chancy’s hosting pharmacy technology students has allowed students to have hands-on training. During clinicals, students have been able to practice concepts that they will be evaluated on the pharmacy technician certification exam to be become a certified pharmacy technician,” said Frank Barnett, Wiregrass pharmacy technology program coordinator.
“The Chancy Drugs legacy was founded on a genuine commitment to invest in the health of our patients, and our community as a whole,” said Bert Chancy, owner of Chancy Drugs. “Supporting Wiregrass Technical College aligns perfectly with our Chancy Drugs mission of meeting the expressed and unexpressed needs of our patients and community. We’re proud to support Wiregrass Technical College’s efforts to train allied health professionals that will soon work alongside our Chancy Drugs family to provide high-quality health care in the communities we serve.”
In the spring, Wiregrass will break ground on a new health sciences building located on the Valdosta campus. The building will be home to over 10 health care programs. The new facility will be equipped with high-tech equipment that will provide Wiregrass students with more opportunities to learn and become excellent health-care providers.
“Wiregrass is appreciative for this donation by our friends and partners at Chancy’s Drugs,” Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson said. “They are investing in the future of Wiregrass’ pharmacy technology program that will yield fruit for many years to come.”
A room in the new building will be named in honor of Chancy’s commitment to support the college and the pharmacy technology program, college officials said.
“Maintaining the highest integrity in every area of our business is a principle our father and mother were very passionate about when they founded our company over 50 years ago,” said Hugh Chancy, RPh, owner of Chancy Drugs. “By partnering with Wiregrass Technical College, we feel we’re doing our part to ensure our community has access to highly trained allied health professionals who have the knowledge and skills needed to do their jobs confidently. We’re grateful for the opportunity to invest in the future of health care locally, which will make a difference in the lives of many people in our community.”
The pharmacy technology program is nationally accredited by American Society of Health – System Pharmacists and is recognized as an approved training program.
Graduates of the program are now eligible to become candidates for Pharmacy Technician Certification Board’s compounded sterile preparation technician exam after one year of in-field experience. The college offers the program as a diploma or associate's of science degree, college officials said.
The diploma program qualifies for the HOPE Career Grant where students receive additional grant monies that can pay for their college tuition and fees.
There are more opportunities for classroom namings in the new allied health building. For more information, contact Crissy Staley, Wiregrass executive director for fundraising at Wiregrass, (229) 333-2124 or by email at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.
For more information about the pharmacy technology program and/or other programs, visit wiregrass.edu. New students are being accepted now for Spring Express Term, classes begin Feb. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.