Chancy Drugs a COVID-19 test site

HAHIRA — Chancy Drugs became a free COVID-19 test collection site Tuesday.
The site is at the company’s Hahira pharmacy, 205 E. Main St., company representatives said in a statement released this week.
Chancy Drugs, a Health Mart pharmacy, is an independent, community pharmacy in South Georgia partnering with the Department of Health and Human Services to provide free testing to the public.
Drive-up test collection will be available at Chancy Drugs Hahira 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday, company representatives said. Prior to arriving, patients should make an appointment for testing at www.DoINeedACovid19Test.com.
According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. If individuals have a cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat or a new loss of taste or smell, they should be tested for COVID-19.
Updated CDC guidelines also recommend testing for people with and without symptoms under certain conditions. Chancy Drugs Hahira will provide testing for people who are not currently sick.
People with COVID-19 symptoms should continue to seek medical attention, company representatives said.
The Chancy Drugs Hahira testing site will offer patients a self-administered test with a nasal swab. Once the sample kit is sealed, Chancy Drugs staff will submit the test to the lab for processing.
Results are ready in three to five business days.
“We need widespread coronavirus testing now. We all want life to return to normal and one way to help is more COVID-19 testing options,” said Hugh Chancy, pharmacist and owner of Chancy Drugs. “As an independent community pharmacy, we’re proud to partner with the Department of Health and Human Services to do our part to fight this virus and continue to provide the best care to our patients in South Georgia.”
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 test at Chancy Drugs Hahira, visit www.DoINeedACovid19Test.com. Any questions about testing at Chancy Drugs Hahira, call (229) 794-3525.
