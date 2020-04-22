Chamber virtually awards ambassadors

VALDOSTA – It is hard to keep a group as active as the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber Ambassadors apart.
"This bunch was thrilled to proceed with their scheduled quarterly awards ceremony … virtually, that is," according to Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce officials.
Chamber Ambassadors is a group of 39 individuals who attend nearly all chamber events including ribbon cuttings, ground breakings and leading business of the week celebrations. They are described as “chamber cheerleaders” and are always happy to welcome new businesses and celebrate the old, chamber officials said.
The group is easily spotted in their green blazers which represent prosperity in the business community.
The Chamber Ambassador program is made possible with the help of its sponsor, Biotest Plasma Center.
“Supporting the Chamber Ambassador program is an integral piece of our community engagement strategy,” said Erik Karpicke, Biotest’s center manager. “Through the ambassador program we get to welcome our neighbors, ensure they get started on the right foot in the community, and it helps our overall business grow as well, it is a no brainer for us.”
To recognize their achievements and volunteered hours in the first quarter of the year, the ambassadors joined together from their respective homes through Zoom, a virtual meeting platform.
The social group was thrilled to be able to interact with one another for the first time in nearly a month.
Lauren Pope, the chamber Ambassador Program coordinator, virtually presented the awards beginning with recognizing the newest ambassadors.
To become “official,” one must earn a minimum of 100 points. Points are earned through event attendance, referrals and other deeds. At this landmark, the individual receives their chamber ambassador name badge.
Three ambassadors reached this status in the first quarter of 2020: Joni Berkel (Miss Kate’s Tours & Kate’s Kitchen), Karlee Dixon (Chicken Salad Chick) and Robin Salisbury (Langdale Place).
The three newest members said they are excited to be a part of such an influential group.
“As an ambassador, I not only get to meet new people in our community, but I get the chance to support local businesses in new ways,” Salisbury said. “I am incredibly thankful that my employer supports and encourages my involvement with the ambassadors.”
Deanna Smith of the Investment Centre was named Ambassador of the Quarter. She earned the most points in the first quarter of 2020 out of the entire group, chamber officials said.
Smith has been an ambassador for nearly three years.
"My experience as an ambassador has made me feel so connected to our community,” Smith said. “From the relationships developed with the other ambassadors to getting a front row seat celebrating the successes of our local businesses, it continues to be one of the most rewarding things I have done.”
For more information on the chamber ambassadors, contact Lauren Pope, (229) 247-8100, ext. 231.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.