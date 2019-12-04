Chamber, Troy University form partnership

VALDOSTA – A partnership agreement has been reached between Troy University and the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce that provides a 10% tuition scholarship and waives application fees for employees of the chamber and their member-businesses of 150 and fewer employees, chamber officials said.
The non-exclusive agreement gives smaller member-businesses the ability to provide a valuable employee education benefit at no cost to their business, chamber officials said.
“We are thrilled to partner with the chamber in a way that enhances their member benefits,” said Keith Gaines, Troy University’s Albany area coordinator.
“This is a wonderful benefit for our chamber members and their employees,” said Myrna Ballard, president of the Valdosta-Lowndes chamber. “The partnership with Troy University provides education and training opportunities to our current workforce, with the benefit of no application fee and a 10% tuition scholarship. Employers who want to encourage their workers to up-skill now have an added incentive to offer.”
Employees of chamber member-businesses should contact their employer or the chamber for partnership access information or contact Gaines at mkgaines@troy.edu, or call (229) 352-6344.
