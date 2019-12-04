Chamber, Troy University form partnership

Submitted PhotoKeith Gaines, Troy University’s Albany area coordinator, and Chloe Wade, membership and events director for the chamber, announce the partnership at the chamber’s Membership 101 meeting.

VALDOSTA – A partnership agreement has been reached between Troy University and the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce that provides a 10% tuition scholarship and waives application fees for employees of the chamber and their member-businesses of 150 and fewer employees, chamber officials said. 

The non-exclusive agreement gives smaller member-businesses the ability to provide a valuable employee education benefit at no cost to their business, chamber officials said.

“We are thrilled to partner with the chamber in a way that enhances their member benefits,” said Keith Gaines, Troy University’s Albany area coordinator. 

“This is a wonderful benefit for our chamber members and their employees,” said Myrna Ballard, president of the Valdosta-Lowndes chamber. “The partnership with Troy University provides education and training opportunities to our current workforce, with the benefit of no application fee and a 10% tuition scholarship. Employers who want to encourage their workers to up-skill now have an added incentive to offer.”

Employees of chamber member-businesses should contact their employer or the chamber for partnership access information or contact Gaines at mkgaines@troy.edu, or call (229) 352-6344.

 

