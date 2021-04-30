VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce will honor history Wednesday, May 5.
An open house and celebration will be held 2-4 p.m. at the Barber House, 416 N. Ashley St., to commemorate the late Olabelle Barber Pittman on her birthday.
Pittman's father, the former owner of the Coca-Cola bottling plant in Valdosta, had the Barber House built in 1915, according to chamber staff.
The chamber moved into the house in 1981, said Lauren Pope, chamber communications and marketing director.
Pittman was born May 5, 1892, and died April 12, 1977, Pope said.
Christie Moore, chamber president, said it was in Pittman's wish to leave the Barber House to the residents of Valdosta.
"She wanted it to be – I believe she said – a laughing, talking, thinking place," Moore said.
She said it was important to Pittman that the house stands and not get torn down.
"She was a preservationist," Moore said. "She really loved Valdosta and it was important to keep the house beautiful the way (it was), so we try to honor her by keeping up with the house and making sure that it's very much taken care of."
A plaque will be hung on a wall in the Barber House to pay respects to Pittman for leaving it to Valdosta residents.
Representatives from Coca-Cola will be present with old-school Coke bottles and a Coca-Cola fridge, and polar bears will be available for photos at the open house, Moore said.
Guests will be able to tour the Barber House.
The event will double as a chance for people to learn about the chamber, Moore said. The entire staff will be present and materials will be available.
"Her birthday is also just an awesome opportunity to kind of bring the community together, work with the Humane Society, bring in everyone a little bit together just to have a fun moment," Moore said. "We'd love for the community to come and learn more about what the chamber does and be in our space."
She said Pittman was an avid cat lover, owning at least 40 cats, so the chamber included the Humane Society of Valdosta in its celebration. Donations will be collected to benefit the society, and society members will be on-site doing cat adoptions.
The chamber will spend the entire week collecting donations for the Humane Society including towels and food.
Masks are encouraged at the event as a COVID-19 precaution.
Call (229) 247-8100 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.