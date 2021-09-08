VALDOSTA – The local chamber's Small Business Expo is scheduled for 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce sponsors the free event so chamber members can showcase their products and services, Lauren Pope, chamber communications and marketing director, said.
Pope said the expo is "a great opportunity to network for both businesses and consumers."
More than 80 vendors will participate, ranging from restaurants to retail businesses, according to the chamber.
"At the chamber, we understand how difficult the last two years have been for our local businesses," Christie Moore, chamber president, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to host the chamber business expo, which gives our members and local businesses exposure to new clients, allows them to build better brand awareness with the public and provides an excellent opportunity for business-to-business networking. We exist to help our businesses not only survive but thrive and the expo is an example of one way we help build support for our amazing businesses."
There will be door prizes and free samples available.
COVID-19 precautions include hand sanitizer, available masks and social distancing.
Pope said South Georgia Medical Center will be present to administer vaccines.
Mediacom Business is the event sponsor.
Call (229) 247-8100 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.