VALDOSTA — The Chamber Singers of Valdosta State University are ready to sing for the holidays this weekend.
The choral group concludes its fall season with a free, public concert, 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at First Presbyterian Church, 313 N. Patterson St., said Clell E. Wright, VSU director of choral activities.
"Chamber Singers is the premier vocal performing ensemble at VSU and is the primary touring choir," she said. "The ensemble consists of 24 singers — six singers on a part — and they perform music from all of music history."
Sunday, the group is scheduled to perform "a set of English folk songs by famed 20th century English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams," Wright said. "The concert will also feature music of young, new choral composers."
VSU Chamber Singers are Katie Garcia, Jordan Layne, Jesasis Reyes, Alexandra Salazar, Morgan Strickland, Jensen Waugh, sopranos; Joshua Bishop, John P. Carter, Jacob Eubanks, Robert Howard, Nathanael James, Isaiah Ricks, tenors; Haley Boyd, Kate Jackson, Larissa Jones, Cassandra Mills, Stephanie Sheffield, Elesia Thomas, altos; Caleb Chaney, Spencer Phinazee, DeAndre Robinson, Rafael Sanabria, Zackary Serrott, Donavan Wells, bass.
