Chamber seeks new president: Ballard set to retire

VALDOSTA – The chamber seeks a new president as the long-time president prepares to retire.
Myrna Ballard, long-time president of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, announced in January 2018 that she would retire Dec. 31, 2020.
The chamber board of directors has started the executive search process for a new president and chief executive officer, according to a chamber statement.
“Myrna has been a part of the Valdosta and Lowndes County fabric since 1997,” said Lee McArthur, chair of the board and partner with CCB Tech Group. “She has been involved in the business community through economic development, infrastructure building and pro-business legislation. Her legacy will certainly be the conceptualization of the Valdosta Area Business Incubator project which will benefit entrepreneurs of all sizes in the future.”
Ballard and the Chamber
Ballard moved to South Georgia in 1985 and served as the economic developer for the Quitman-Brooks County Chamber of Commerce. In 1995, she accepted the position as vice president for economic development at the chamber, and in 1997, she was promoted to the president position.
"Chamber leaders and community ambassadors plan to recognize Ballard’s contributions to the community later this year," chamber officials said.
"The chamber has continuously received the five-star accreditation by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The accreditation program defines standards of excellence in chamber planning and performance and shows chambers how they can reach and maintain these standards.
"It also helps chambers measure achievement while recognizing and encouraging chamber members and staff who meet high standards of operation and who contribute effectively to the good of their chambers and communities."
The Executive Search Process
In a move to identify professional candidates to fill the role of president, the board has engaged The Chason Group to lead the executive search process, chamber officials said.
The firm, which is Georgia based, specializes in executive searches for chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, foundations and other nonprofits. High profile placements by The Chason Group include top leaders for the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, Henry County Chamber of Commerce, Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce and Fayette County Chamber of Commerce.
The search process consists of three phases.
The first stage, which is already complete, centered on determining the skill sets and focus points for the position. Chamber members, government leaders and other stakeholders were interviewed by The Chason Group to provide an updated position description and a candidate profile to the search committee.
The second phase will be the casting of the net for candidates and specifically identifying professionals who may fit the criteria established.
The last phase is interviewing candidates best suited for the role. The process is expected to take 100-120 days.
“The executive search process has certainly changed from what it was when Myrna was selected,” McArthur said. “Our community has also changed in terms of population and types of businesses. The chamber continuously rebrands and refocuses our initiatives to meet the needs of the business community.”
Key skill sets include proven leadership skills; business experience; strong communication and personal skills in the areas of listening, written, verbal and digital; and a proven extended tenure in guiding an organization through visionary growth and meaningful change to improve the business environment of a community, chamber officials said.
Candidates interested in the president’s position may upload a cover letter and resume at www.thechasongroup.com. The submission deadline for documents is Sept. 4.
