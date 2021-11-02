VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Commission and the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce have partnered with Georgia Grown to present a new award that honors farmers who are in Lowndes and Echols counties – Small and Large Farmer of the Year.
Any local resident is welcome to submit a nomination, chamber representatives said in a statement. The nomination window is open and applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
To qualify, a nominee for Small Farmer of the Year must farm in Lowndes or Echols counties and earn an average annual gross farm income of less than $200,000 during the last three years, chamber representatives said.
To qualify for Large Farmer of the Year, a nominee must farm in Lowndes or Echols counties and earn an average annual gross farm income of more than $200,000 during the last three years, they added.
Judges will be reviewing what contributions the nominees have made in agriculture that positively impact Lowndes and Echols counties and Georgia.
“At a recent meeting of county and chamber leadership, we identified a desire to show our immense appreciation for our local agricultural community which led to the creation of this award. We hope local citizens will join us in showing their gratitude for all that agriculture means to our community by nominating a farmer for this new award,” said Christie Moore, president of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber.
The two winners will be awarded $250 gift certificates from Agri Supply and other prizes at the Farmer Appreciation Breakfast to be held Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Lowndes County Civic Center. Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black will be featured as the keynote speaker.
To nominate a farmer for Small or Large Farmer of the Year, visit https://bit.ly/2021FarmeroftheYear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.