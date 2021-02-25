Chamber refocuses business incubator

VALDOSTA — The coronavirus pandemic, an uncertain economic climate and changing trends in workspace structure offers the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce an opportunity to reflect on the most pressing needs of the entrepreneurial community.
As part of the refocusing effort, the chamber is examining how its planned Valdosta Area Business Incubator can best meet the changing needs of startups and existing businesses in Lowndes County and throughout the region, chamber representatives said in a statement.
"While the chamber initially planned to announce this month construction of the VABI in a downtown location, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly changed and continues to change, the trajectory of businesses in our community, state and nation," chamber representatives said. "After many hours of research, discussion and reflection, the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber board voted at a board meeting held on Feb. 16 to pause plans to acquire and renovate a downtown building to house the Valdosta Area Business Incubator."
The pause will allow chamber leaders to meet with entrepreneurs to help identify their needs as well as assess new opportunities for partnership to best ensure "the greater Valdosta area has the most attractive and supportive climate for entrepreneurs in the state," chamber representatives said.
“Valdosta and Lowndes County were the first area in the state of Georgia to achieve the Entrepreneur Friendly community designation and the chamber is committed to doing everything within our power to innovate and collaborate in support of our local entrepreneurs,” said Christie Moore, chamber president. “We look forward to hearing what resources and supports are most needed by our businesses and entrepreneurs in the current and ever-changing economic climate.”
Chamber representatives recognize that operational challenges including a shift to working from home, new customer expectations and health and safety restrictions are still unfolding.
“We believe as a board that it is prudent for us to pause and reassess how we can best meet the needs of our business community and support a thriving entrepreneurial sector throughout these challenging times,” said Daryn Russell, Valdosta-Lowndes chamber board chairman. “Our board is committed to growing the vital resources provided by the SEEDS Business Resource Center.”
Moore emphasized the important work of the chamber’s SEEDS Business Resource Center. SEEDS stands for Sowing Entrepreneur and Economic Development Success. It was established in 2004 to provide free assistance to startup and existing businesses in Lowndes County and throughout the region.
Each year, the SEEDS Center works with approximately 500 clients, offering various services and resources, including market research analysis, business plan development, website creation, marketing and branding.
“Our chamber leaders understand that the COVID-19 crisis poses a new set of challenges for businesses as they work towards recovery,” Moore said. “The chamber stands ready to support businesses of all size, age and sector as we work together to ensure a prosperous future for Valdosta, Lowndes County and the surrounding region.”
The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce represents more than 1,000 members in the South Georgia region. The organization exists to fulfill the mission of “"serving as the voice of business in our community.”
To learn more about starting or expanding a business in the Lowndes County area, visit ValdostaChamber.com or call (229) 247-8100.
