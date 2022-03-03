VALDOSTA – The 2022 chamber award ceremony was held last week at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
Eight award winners were named during from the annual Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce ceremony.
Members’ Choice: South Georgia Medical Center.
Ambassador of the Year: Jerry Kozuch.
Young Professional of the Year: Nick Perry.
Most Valuable Employee: Quinncy Thomas.
Nonprofit of the Year: Special Olympics Georgia.
Corporation of the Year: Prince Automotive Group.
Small Business of the Year: Georgia Beer Company.
A.L. Girardin Outstanding Member: Tom Gooding.
Special Olympics of Georgia received a $1,500 check from CJB Industries for Nonprofit of the Year. The runners up, Georgia Rite Care and Living Bridges Ministry, received a $500 check from the Greater United Way of Valdosta.
Christie Moore, chamber president, shared improvements and updates of the Chamber of Commerce.
“Our pledge to you is to never be busy for the sake of being busy," Moore said. "We will be your partner in success and find solutions to the challenges that limit the potential of your business.”
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce annual awards is sponsored by First Commerce Credit Union, along with the Small Business of the Year award.
Individual award sponsors included Miller Hardware, Biomat USA, Georgia Power, Teamtemps Personnel Staffing Inc., CJB Industries and Renasant Bank.
