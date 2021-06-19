Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.