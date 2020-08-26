VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and Georgia Power commended Kona Ice of Lowndes on its safe practices and redirection by naming them the industry innovation winner.
“In the midst of 2020’s challenges, it only felt right to highlight something positive in our own community,” said Joe Brownlee of Georgia Power. “We are so proud of our local businesses who have adapted and overcome.”
COVID-19 stopped countless businesses in their tracks, chamber officials said in a statement. The spread of the virus became a top concern causing cancellations for nearly all events in a group setting, which is where mobile shaved ice truck Kona Ice of Lowndes typically thrives.
Kona Ice of Lowndes opened in 2017 and can be easily spotted traveling or parked with the truck’s bright colors and iconic, larger-than-life penguin, chamber officials said.
"They deliver the purest, most refreshing shaved ice with over 60 flavors and thousands of flavor combinations," chamber officials said. "The Kona Ice truck also features a popular 'flavor wave,' which is a self-serving flavor option for maximum customization."
With their recent acquisition of an additional truck and a free portable, free-standing kiosk, Kona Ice is often found three places at once multiple days a week.
When the pandemic reached our area, Kona Ice owners Brenda and Russell Hassenstab were fearful of the unknown, they told the chamber.
“We lost 11 schools we had contacts with in one week,” Russell Hassenstab said.
At the time, the best decision seemed to be closing up the truck for two weeks then reevaluating. For the community-driven Hassenstabs, the change in pace lasted just three days.
“COVID hit and killed everything,” Russell Hassenstab said. “It took us three days to realize shutting down was doing a disservice to our community.”
Since residents were rarely leaving their homes with social distancing in mind, the Hassenstabs arranged for Kona Ice to make neighborhood visits bringing shaved ice directly to customers, chamber officials said.
"To create even more of a special yet still safe experience during such unprecedented times, Kona Ice reached out to other local food trucks inviting them to team up on the neighborhood visits," chamber officials said.
“We were treated like a ray of sunshine in the neighborhoods,” Brenda Hassenstab said. “Parents thanked us for bringing some excitement to their door.”
Kona Ice maintained its safe practices while implementing additional health and cleanliness features, chamber officials said.
“We never touch the ice we serve,” the Hassenstabs said.
Kona’s shaved ice goes straight from the freezer, to the shaver directly into the cup. All Kona Ice employees added masks to go with their gloves.
For additional safety, all high contact areas in the trucks and kiosk are treated with Microshield 360, chamber officials said. This antibacterial applicant is applied in a two-step process that first removes germs then is followed with a strong, protective coating.
Kona Ice has no intention of ending its safe, clean regime.
More information on Kona Ice of Lowndes, call (229) 300-6605.
