VALDOSTA – South Georgia Employer Committee along with Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce presents EEOC Update seminar.
The event will be held 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Georgia Department of Labor, 221 S. Ashley St., chamber officials said.
Guest speaker is C. Austin Harris, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigator.
Harris came to the commission in 2014 from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In the EEOC’s Phoenix District Office, he was the primary human-trafficking outreach investigator.
In addition to his focus on human trafficking, he specializes in investigating law-enforcement and corrections agencies for internal civil rights and EEO violations, chamber officials said.
The seminar is designed to meet the needs of business owners, managers and human-resource professionals.
Covered topics will include:
• Introduction to commission’s mission & priorities.
• Brief explanation of the laws enforced by the EEOC.
• Provide statistical information substantiating the impact of the EEOC.
• Discuss best practices for employers and common mistakes made.
• Discuss digital charge system, respondents portal and online charge status system.
Cost is $15 and must be post-marked by Monday, Sept. 23 or $20 per person at the door. Registration and check may be mailed to: SGEC, P.O. Box 3446, Valdosta, GA 31604.
For more information, call (229) 333-5211.
