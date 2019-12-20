Chamber hosts Business Outlook Breakfast

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce hosts the Southeastern Credit Union 2020 Business Outlook Breakfast 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb.11.
Southeastern Credit Union has hosted the event for the past six years, chamber officials said.
“It is once again a privilege to partner with the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber, in their annual presentation of the coming year’s economic forecast," said Michael Gudely, president/chief executive officer of Southeastern CU said. "The local, state and national forecast provides valuable information for all industries. I hope everyone will make plans to attend this year’s Business Outlook Breakfast.”
It’s a great opportunity for business owners to learn from well-known, respected economists and plan for the future of their business, said Betty Morgan, vice president for economic development.
The early bird ticket price is $20 for chamber members and $30 for non-members and will be available until Jan. 15. After Jan. 15, the cost to attend the breakfast is $25 for chamber members and $35 for non-members.
Tickets are available to purchase on the chamber's website at ValdostaChamber.com. For more information, contact Betty Morgan, (229) 247-8100, ext. 234 or by email at bmorgan@valdostachamber.com.
